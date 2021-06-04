Taylor Swift’s “Evermore” Dominates US Album Sales Race, In Tight Contest For #1 On Overall Chart With Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR”

Taylor Swift’s “evermore” convincingly ranked as America’s best-selling album for the May 28-June 3 tracking period. It may, moreover, end up reclaiming #1 on the overall consumption chart.

According to Hits Daily Double, “evermore” sold 178.7K US copies during the tracking period. The figure crushes initial forecasts, which called for the album to sell 100-120K copies this week.

Already stellar for a half-year-old album, the initial projection accounted for a record-breaking vinyl sales performance. Additional direct-to-consumer activity, as well as success on digital platforms, helped the album ultimately exceed the lofty forecast.

The actual sales total, moreover, bests that of any other album by more than 7.5x.

With units from track sales and track streams included, “evermore” generated 187.8K in total US consumption. Hits lists that as the week’s #1 overall performance.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” takes #2 on the Hits chart with 183.5K units (23.4K from album sales). The Rodrigo album, which topped last week’s chart, was initially projected to keep the crown on the strength of 150-170K units. It ended up topping that projection, but not to the extent that “evermore” did. As a result, the week’s presumed runner-up now looks like it’s potential winner.

The Hits Daily Double data rarely differs much from that later reported by Billboard. In this case, however, even a slight discrepancy in the numbers could lead to “SOUR” outranking “evermore” on the Billboard 200.

Readers are thus advised to wait until the Billboard report — typically available on Sunday afternoon — before crowning this week’s undisputed champion.