John Mayer, Chiiild, T-Pain & Kehlani, Jackson Browne Booked To Perform On “Jimmy Kimmel Live” This Week

Meet the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” performers for the week of June 7.

John Mayer, who just released his new single “Last Train Home,” will soon deliver a high-profile television performance.

According to ABC, Mayer will perform on the June 7 edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The performance will follow Kimmel’s interviews with Aidy Bryant and Katie Thurston.

This week’s other “Kimmel” performers include Chiiild on June 8, T-Pain and Kehlani on June 9, and Jackson Browne on June 10.

Complete listings, all of which are subject to change, follow:

Monday, June 7
1. Aidy Bryant (“Shrill”) 2. Bachelorette Katie Thurston (“The Bachelorette”) 3. Musical Guest John Mayer

Tuesday, June 8
1. Tom Hiddleston (“Loki”) 2. Wiz Khalifa (“Duncanville”) 3. Musical Guest Chiiild

Wednesday, June 9
1. Liam Neeson (“Ice Road”) 2. Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“Loki”) 3. Musical Guest T-Pain and Kehlani

Thursday, June 10
1. President Bill Clinton and James Patterson (“The President’s Daughter”) 2. Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle (“Pen15”) 3. Musical Guest Jackson Browne

