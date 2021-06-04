John Mayer, Chiiild, T-Pain & Kehlani, Jackson Browne Booked To Perform On “Jimmy Kimmel Live” This Week

John Mayer, who just released his new single “Last Train Home,” will soon deliver a high-profile television performance.
According to ABC, Mayer will perform on the June 7 edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The performance will follow Kimmel’s interviews with Aidy Bryant and Katie Thurston.
This week’s other “Kimmel” performers include Chiiild on June 8, T-Pain and Kehlani on June 9, and Jackson Browne on June 10.
Complete listings, all of which are subject to change, follow:
Monday, June 7
1. Aidy Bryant (“Shrill”) 2. Bachelorette Katie Thurston (“The Bachelorette”) 3. Musical Guest John Mayer
Tuesday, June 8
1. Tom Hiddleston (“Loki”) 2. Wiz Khalifa (“Duncanville”) 3. Musical Guest Chiiild
Wednesday, June 9
1. Liam Neeson (“Ice Road”) 2. Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“Loki”) 3. Musical Guest T-Pain and Kehlani
Thursday, June 10
1. President Bill Clinton and James Patterson (“The President’s Daughter”) 2. Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle (“Pen15”) 3. Musical Guest Jackson Browne
