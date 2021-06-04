Rise Against’s “Nowhere Generation” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

Rise Against’s new album “Nowhere Generation” arrived at midnight late Thursday/early Friday.

By press time at 1AM ET, it had already reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart.

“Nowhere Generation” seized the throne from Olivia Rodrigo’s smash “SOUR.” The Rodrigo album now sits at #2 on the chart.

Lloyd Banks’ new “The Course Of The Inevitable” follows at #3, ahead of the late DMX’s “Exodus” at #4. Lil Baby & Lil Durk’s just-released “The Voice Of The Heroes” follows at #5 on the chart.

The iTunes album sales chart tends to be very volatile on Friday morning, so any of the aforementioned rankings could shift in the coming hours.