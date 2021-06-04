in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Rise Against’s “Nowhere Generation” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

The new Rise Against album leads the way on iTunes.

Rise Against - Nowhere Generation album cover | Concord Loma Vista | UMG

Rise Against’s new album “Nowhere Generation” arrived at midnight late Thursday/early Friday.

By press time at 1AM ET, it had already reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart.

“Nowhere Generation” seized the throne from Olivia Rodrigo’s smash “SOUR.” The Rodrigo album now sits at #2 on the chart.

Lloyd Banks’ new “The Course Of The Inevitable” follows at #3, ahead of the late DMX’s “Exodus” at #4. Lil Baby & Lil Durk’s just-released “The Voice Of The Heroes” follows at #5 on the chart.

The iTunes album sales chart tends to be very volatile on Friday morning, so any of the aforementioned rankings could shift in the coming hours.

nowhere generationrise against

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Maroon 5 To Support “Jordi” Release With Performance On June 10 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Lloyd Banks’ “The Course Of The Inevitable” Claims #1 On All-Genre US iTunes Album Sales Chart