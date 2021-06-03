Maroon 5 To Support “Jordi” Release With Performance On June 10 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Just as the band’s new album “Jordi” launches on digital platforms, Maroon 5 will perform on “A Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
According to new listings, Maroon 5 will play the June 10 (Thursday night) edition of the popular late-night talk show. The performance will air after midnight, which means it will coincide with the new album’s June 11 release date.
The June 10 “Colbert” will also feature a chat with Samantha Power and a “special appearance” by Seth Rogen.
Additional upcoming “Colbert” listings follow:
June 7 – Chris Matthews, musical guest Cynthia Erivo
June 8 – Clive Owen, Ziwe
June 9 – Samuel L. Jackson, Padma Lakshmi
