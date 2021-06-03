in TV News

Maroon 5 To Support “Jordi” Release With Performance On June 10 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The new album launches later that night.

Adam Levine in Beautiful Mistakes | Video screen | 222/Interscope

Just as the band’s new album “Jordi” launches on digital platforms, Maroon 5 will perform on “A Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

According to new listings, Maroon 5 will play the June 10 (Thursday night) edition of the popular late-night talk show. The performance will air after midnight, which means it will coincide with the new album’s June 11 release date.

The June 10 “Colbert” will also feature a chat with Samantha Power and a “special appearance” by Seth Rogen.

Additional upcoming “Colbert” listings follow:

June 7 – Chris Matthews, musical guest Cynthia Erivo
June 8 – Clive Owen, Ziwe
June 9 – Samuel L. Jackson, Padma Lakshmi

