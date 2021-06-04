Lloyd Banks’ “The Course Of The Inevitable” Claims #1 On All-Genre US iTunes Album Sales Chart

Lloyd Banks’ first studio album since 2010 is making an opening day impact on iTunes.

Shortly after its release at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, “The Course Of The Inevitable” rocketed to the upper reaches of the US iTunes store’s all-genre sales chart. As the early morning hours progressed, the song officially moved into the very top spot.

Indeed, Banks’ album is #1 on the listing as of press time at 3:30AM ET Friday morning. The album seized the throne from Rise Against’s “Nowhere Generation.”

That album, also a brand new release, is now #2 on the chart. Olivia Rodrigo’s recent chart-topper “SOUR” follows at #3.