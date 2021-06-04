Annie Murphy To Support “Kevin Can F**k Himself” On June 15 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

Two days after its AMC+ premiere — and five days before its AMC television launch — “Kevin Can F**k Himself” star Annie Murphy will make a daytime talk show appearance.

According to new listings, the Emmy-winning actress will appear on the June 15 edition of “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” That morning’s episode will also feature a chat with Salma Hayek, as well as a segment on “summer scams.”

Other upcoming “Live” guests include Jill Biden and Anthony Fauci (June 7), Anthony Ramos (June 7), Katie Thurston (June 7), Bill Clinton and James Patterson (June 8), Helen Hunt (June 9), Jimmy Smits (June 10), Caroline Rhea (June 10), Zooey Deschanel (June 11), Daphne Rubin Vega (June 11), Tyrese Gibson (June 14), Patric Richardson (June 16), James Corden (June 17), Josh Gad (June 18), and Ilana Glazer (June 18).

All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.