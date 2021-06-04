in TV News

Annie Murphy To Support “Kevin Can F**k Himself” On June 15 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

The new series will soon launch on AMC/AMC+.

Annie Murphy as Allison - Kevin Can F*** Himself _ Season 1 - Photo Credit: Jojo Whilden/AMC

Two days after its AMC+ premiere — and five days before its AMC television launch — “Kevin Can F**k Himself” star Annie Murphy will make a daytime talk show appearance.

According to new listings, the Emmy-winning actress will appear on the June 15 edition of “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” That morning’s episode will also feature a chat with Salma Hayek, as well as a segment on “summer scams.”

Other upcoming “Live” guests include Jill Biden and Anthony Fauci (June 7), Anthony Ramos (June 7), Katie Thurston (June 7), Bill Clinton and James Patterson (June 8), Helen Hunt (June 9), Jimmy Smits (June 10), Caroline Rhea (June 10), Zooey Deschanel (June 11), Daphne Rubin Vega (June 11), Tyrese Gibson (June 14), Patric Richardson (June 16), James Corden (June 17), Josh Gad (June 18), and Ilana Glazer (June 18).

All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

amcannie murphykevin can f**k himselflive with kelly & ryan

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Lloyd Banks’ “The Course Of The Inevitable” Claims #1 On All-Genre US iTunes Album Sales Chart

Cooler Remix Of BTS’ “Butter” Earns #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart, “Sweeter” Version Takes 2