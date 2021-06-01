in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Projected To Keep #1 On US Album Chart; Taylor Swift’s “Evermore” Pacing For #2 With Upgraded Projection

“SOUR” should win, but “evermore” will put up a very strong number months into its run.

Olivia Rodrigo - SOUR Cover | via @oliviarodrigo on Instagram | Geffen

As we approach the end of the May 28-June 3 tracking period, Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” is still pacing for a second week at #1 in the United States.

According to Hits Daily Double, “SOUR” should move another 175K units during its second week of release (up from the initial forecast of 150-170K). The publication expects the album to sell another 17K copies this week, with the remaining units coming from track streams and track sales.

Powered by the record-breaking vinyl launch, Taylor Swift’s former chart-topper “evermore” should take #2 this week. Hits has narrowly upgraded its projection to 140K units, with a whopping 130K coming from album sales. The publication initially expected 100-120K sales and 110-130K total units.

The album sales figure will thrust “evermore” back to #1 on the Top Album Sales chart, but “SOUR” still looks like the safe bet for #1 on the overall Hits Top 50/Billboard 200.

evermoreolivia rodrigosourTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo Becomes Fourth Act (And First Female Artist) To Simultaneously Chart 11 Songs In Top 30 Of Billboard Hot 100

Tomorrow x Together’s “Magic,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Tie For Most Added At Pop Radio