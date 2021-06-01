Olivia Rodrigo Becomes Fourth Act (And First Female Artist) To Simultaneously Chart 11 Songs In Top 30 Of Billboard Hot 100

Olivia Rodrigo’s career-defining “SOUR” release week includes an impressive feat on the Billboard Hot 100.
All eleven tracks from the album appear on the chart, and none appears below #29. Rodrigo consequently becomes just the fourth artist to chart at least 11 songs in the chart’s Top 30 — and the first female artist to ever do so.
The previous three artists to achieve such a feat were male hip-hop acts: Drake (17 following the release of “Scorpion”), Post Malone (12 following the release of “Hollywood’s Bleeding”) and J. Cole (11 following the release of “The Off-Season”).
The “SOUR” tracks appear as follows:
2) good 4 u
3) deja vu
9) traitor
11) drivers license
12) brutal
14) enough for you
15) happier
18) favorite crime
19) 1 step forward, 3 steps back
24) jealousy, jealousy
29) hope ur ok
Loading…