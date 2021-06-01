in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo Becomes Fourth Act (And First Female Artist) To Simultaneously Chart 11 Songs In Top 30 Of Billboard Hot 100

Every song from “SOUR” makes the Top 30.

Olivia Rodrigo’s career-defining “SOUR” release week includes an impressive feat on the Billboard Hot 100.

All eleven tracks from the album appear on the chart, and none appears below #29. Rodrigo consequently becomes just the fourth artist to chart at least 11 songs in the chart’s Top 30 — and the first female artist to ever do so.

The previous three artists to achieve such a feat were male hip-hop acts: Drake (17 following the release of “Scorpion”), Post Malone (12 following the release of “Hollywood’s Bleeding”) and J. Cole (11 following the release of “The Off-Season”).

The “SOUR” tracks appear as follows:

2) good 4 u
3) deja vu
9) traitor
11) drivers license
12) brutal
14) enough for you
15) happier
18) favorite crime
19) 1 step forward, 3 steps back
24) jealousy, jealousy
29) hope ur ok

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

