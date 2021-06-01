in Music News

Tomorrow x Together’s “Magic,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Tie For Most Added At Pop Radio

The two songs share this week’s most added honor.

Tomorrow x Together - Freeze cover | HYPE/BIGHIT/Republic

Tomorrow x Together’s “Magic” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” both received ample support at pop radio this week.

Each picked up by 36 Mediabase-monitored stations, the tracks split this week’s most added honor.

“Magic,” eyed as TXT’s first potential US radio chart hit, appears on the group’s new “The Chaos Chapter : FREEZE.” Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” formally launched in mid-May — and already holds a Top 25 position on the Mediabase airplay listing.

A playlist pickup for 29 stations, Bella Poarch’s buzzy “Build A Bitch” takes third place on the Mediabase pop radio add board. DJ Khaled’s “I Did It (featuring Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby & DaBaby)” follows in fourth with 23 adds, and an add count of 22 slots Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me” in fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Anitta’s “Girl From Rio” (21 adds, 6th-most), Cheat Codes’ “Lean On Me (featuring Tinashe)” (16 adds, 7th-most), Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” (10 adds, 8th-most), Mooski’s “Track Star” (9 adds, 9th-most), NF’s “JUST LIKE YOU” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie), P!nk’s “All I Know So Far” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Majid Jordan’s “Waves Of Blue” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie).

bella poarchbiuild a bitchgood 4 umagic!olivia rodrigotomorrow x togethertxt

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Projected To Keep #1 On US Album Chart; Taylor Swift’s “Evermore” Pacing For #2 With Upgraded Projection

Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me” Repeats As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song