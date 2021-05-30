in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Quickly Earns Gold Certification In United States; “Deja Vu,” “Good 4 U” Also Earn Awards

“SOUR” is already a platinum-certified album.

Olivia Rodrigo - SOUR Cover | via @oliviarodrigo on Instagram | Geffen

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album “SOUR” only launched last week, and it already boasts a gold certification in the United States.

Issued by the RIAA, the gold certification signifies at least 500,000 US album units. Each unit is equal to 1 album sale, 10 track sales, or 1500 track streams.

Speaking of track performance, two songs from the album have also received new certifications.

“Deja vu” has attained platinum status, signifying 1 million in US song units. A song unit is equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams. “good 4 u” has meanwhile crossed the gold song threshold, an indicator of at least 500,000 song units. The blockbuster hit single first launched on May 14.

“SOUR” also includes Rodrigo’s multi-platinum breakthrough hit “drivers license.”

— “SOUR” debuts at #1 on this week’s Billboard 200, courtesy of the year’s biggest single-week consumption total (and the best for a debut album since the chart began tracking total consumption in 2014). “good 4 u” topped this past week’s Billboard Hot 100, while “deja vu” made the Top 10 upon release earlier this spring.

