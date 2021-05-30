All Time Low’s “Once In A Lifetime” Enters Top 5 At Alternative Radio; Coldplay, Mike Shinoda, Iann Dior & UPSAHL Songs Top 10

All Time Low’s “Once In A Lifetime” enjoys another gain at alternative radio, scoring a Top 5 position on this week’s Mediabase alternative chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Once In A Lifetime” earns #5 this week. The All Time Low song received 2,067 spins during the May 23-29 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 136.

— Coldplay’s “Higher Power” and Mike Shinoda’s “Happy Endings (featuring iann dior & UPSAHL)” also reach new chart milestones this week. Both songs move into the Top 10.

Played 2,038 times during the tracking week (+185), “Higher Power” jumps five spots to #6.

“Happy Endings” concurrently rises two places to #10 on the strength of its 1,668 spins (+32).