Songs By Majid Jordan, DJ Khaled, Polo G Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

In addition to Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me,” this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart welcomes debuts from Majid Jordan, DJ Khaled, and Polo G.

Below last week’s chart at #42, Majid Jordan’s “Waves Of Blue” makes this week’s listing at #36. The single received 888 spins during the May 23-29 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 243.

Up two spots, DJ Khaled’s “I Did It (featuring Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby & DaBaby)” earns #39 on this week’s chart. The superstar collaboration received 773 spins (+109).

Played 713 times during the tracking period (+92), “Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” rises four spots to #40.