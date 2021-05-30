in Music News

Songs By Majid Jordan, DJ Khaled, Polo G Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Waves Of Blue,” “I Did It,” and “RAPSTAR” make the pop chart.

Majid Jordan by Lawrence Cortez, courtesy of Warner Records Publicity

In addition to Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me,” this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart welcomes debuts from Majid Jordan, DJ Khaled, and Polo G.

Below last week’s chart at #42, Majid Jordan’s “Waves Of Blue” makes this week’s listing at #36. The single received 888 spins during the May 23-29 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 243.

Up two spots, DJ Khaled’s “I Did It (featuring Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby & DaBaby)” earns #39 on this week’s chart. The superstar collaboration received 773 spins (+109).

Played 713 times during the tracking period (+92), “Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” rises four spots to #40.

