Taylor Swift’s “Evermore” Projected To Obliterate Single-Week US Vinyl Album Sales Record

Vinyl editions of Taylor Swift’s late-2020 “evermore” are arriving this week, and the performance will be of the record-breaking variety.

According to Hits Daily Double, “evermore” should register 80-100K US vinyl album sales this week. Should the projection hold, the figure would at least double the modern-era record for most US vinyl sales in a single-week.

Jack White’s “Lazaretto” set the modern record of 40K in June 2014.

With other purchasing options included, “evermore” should generate 100-120K US sales this week. The figure should send “evermore” back to #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart.

With units from track sales and streams included, the album should post an overall consumption figure in the 110-130K range. That will likely yield a #2 position, below only Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” (projected for 150-170K in its second week).