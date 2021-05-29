in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Projected To Remain #1 In United States With 150-170K Units, 15-20K From Sales

“SOUR” will spend another week atop the overall US chart.

Olivia Rodrigo in good 4 u | video screen | Geffen/Interscope

Based on early data for the May 28-June 3 tracking period, Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” will not repeat as the best-selling album in the United States.

The debut smash does, however, look headed for a second week at #1 on the overall chart.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is pacing for another 15-20K in US sales this week. The inclusion of units from track sales and streams will yield an overall tracking period consumption total of 150-170K.

With Taylor Swift’s “evermore” projected for a six-figure sales total following the vinyl release, “SOUR” will not contend for #1 on the sales chart. Its consumption figure nonetheless looks safe for a second week atop the Billboard 200; “evermore,” the closest competitor at press time, is trending for 110-130K in tracking week consumption.

