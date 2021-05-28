Report: Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Wins US Sales Race, Claims #1 On Overall Chart With Higher Than Projected Unit Total

Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” unsurprisingly won this week’s US album sales and consumption races.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold 68.3K US copies during the May 21-27 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, “SOUR” debuted with 286.6K total first-week units.

The sales figure gives “SOUR” an advantage of more than 20K over the week’s second-best-seller (twenty one pilots’ “Scaled and Icy” with 47.8K). The unit figure more than triples of that of the week’s #2 performer for overall activity (J. Cole’s “The Off-Season” with 92.7K).

Thanks to the album’s stronger-than-expected streaming hold throughout the week, the unit figure markedly tops projections. The initial forecast called for 195-220K in units. That was raised to 230-255K on Monday and then to 265K on Tuesday, but even those upgraded projections understated the album’s impressive final performance.

The single-week streaming performance, moreover, ranks as the best-ever for a debut album by a female artist.

Billboard’s data may differ slightly from that reported by Hits, but the outcome will be the same: a #1 bow for both sales and total units.

What will be interesting to watch, however, is whether the Billboard number comes in higher than the 287K reported by Hits. Even a modest upward discrepancy could be enough to give “SOUR” the biggest opening of 2021 so far; Taylor Swift currently holds that distinction with “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” (291K).