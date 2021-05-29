BTS’ “Butter” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

Signposted by its record-breaking early numbers, BTS’ “Butter” earns #1 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos and Songs Charts.

The music video, which set the records for biggest premiere and opening day in YouTube history, amassed 235 million views during the May 21-27 tracking period. The figure convincingly ranks as the week’s greatest sum, earning “Butter” #1 on the Music Videos Chart.

The Billboard Music Awards performance also made a mark, earning #4 on the Videos chart with 29.6 million views.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “Butter” amassed 310 million total YouTube streams during the tracking week. Said figure yields the #1 debut on the Songs Chart.

Thanks to the debut week success of “Butter” and enduring interest in the group’s overall catalog, BTS earns #1 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart with 549 million total plays.