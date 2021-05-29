in Music News, New Music

BTS’ “Butter” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

“Butter” unsurprisingly tops this week’s key YouTube charts.

BTS spells out ARMY in the Butter video | Screenshot | HYBE/BIGHIT/Columbia

Signposted by its record-breaking early numbers, BTS’ “Butter” earns #1 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos and Songs Charts.

The music video, which set the records for biggest premiere and opening day in YouTube history, amassed 235 million views during the May 21-27 tracking period. The figure convincingly ranks as the week’s greatest sum, earning “Butter” #1 on the Music Videos Chart.

The Billboard Music Awards performance also made a mark, earning #4 on the Videos chart with 29.6 million views.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “Butter” amassed 310 million total YouTube streams during the tracking week. Said figure yields the #1 debut on the Songs Chart.

Thanks to the debut week success of “Butter” and enduring interest in the group’s overall catalog, BTS earns #1 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart with 549 million total plays.

btsbutter

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Projected To Remain #1 In United States With 150-170K Units, 15-20K From Sales

“Good 4 U,” “Deja Vu,” “Drivers License,” “Traitor,” “Enough For You” Were Olivia Rodrigo’s Most-Viewed “SOUR” Songs On YouTube This Week