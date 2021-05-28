Three Versions Of BTS’ “Butter” Appear In Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart

After posting strong sales during its first week, BTS’ “Butter” is starting week two on the right foot.

The official single version remains #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart. It, moreover, shares the Top 5 with two additional versions of the track.

The newly released “Hotter Remix” is currently #2 on the chart. The instrumental, which launched alongside the official single last week, is meanwhile back up to #4 as of press time at 12PM ET Friday.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” (#3) and Eminem’s “Killer” remix with Jack Harlow and Cordae (#5) occupy the non-“Butter” places in the current Top 5.