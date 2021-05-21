in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album attracts ample early attention.

Olivia Rodrigo in good 4 u | video screen | Geffen/Interscope

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album “SOUR” launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, and it received a very warm reception on digital platforms.

The album, for example, rocketed to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart.

“SOUR” holds the #1 position as of press time at 1:55AM ET Friday morning.

Prior to releasing the full album, Rodrigo made waves with pre-release singles “drivers license,” “deja vu,” and “good 4 u.”

“drivers license” became a phenomenon upon release, enjoying a length reign atop the US Billboard Hot 100 and other key international charts. “deja vu” launched inside the Top 10 in April, while the very recently released “good 4 u” looks to have a #1 chart position in its future.

