Ariana Grande’s “pov” Headed For Top 5 At Pop Radio

Ariana Grande’s current single “pov” will reach the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The “Positions” single received 7,396 spins during the first four days of the May 16-22 tracking period. Up a healthy 14% from the count at this point last week, the tally positions “pov” at #4 on the building/real-time Mediabase pop chart.

As it does not face an obvious threat from below** (and certainly not two threats), “pov” should have no trouble retaining its Top 5 position as the chart goes final.

“pov” is the third single from Grande’s “Positions” album. Previous singles “positions” and “34+35″ both hit #1 at the pop format and remained in the Top 10 as recently as this past week.

This week’s official Mediabase pop chart will arrive on Sunday, May 23.

**”pov” would face one potential threat if Mediabase were to bring Dua Lipa’s revitalized “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” back from recurrent status this week. The Grande song would still, however, be in good shape to secure a Top 5 position — as it has a clear lead (in both spins and rate of gain) over Silk Sonic’s building #5 “Leave The Door Open.”