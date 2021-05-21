BTS’ “Butter” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

Even with a plethora of high-profile new releases this week, there was never a doubt about which song would make the biggest immediate impact on iTunes.

Making good on that expectation, BTS’ new single “Butter” rocketed to #1 on the US song sales chart shortly after its release.

“Butter” remains atop the all-genre listing as of press time at 2:25AM ET Friday morning. The release follows the Grammy-nominated “Dynamite” as BTS’ second English-language release.

The song already has tremendous support, and BTS will bring more exposure to the song with upcoming performances for the Billboard Music Awards, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” and “Good Morning America.” The superstar group will also receive ample attention in conjunction with the forthcoming “BTS Meal” promotion at McDonald’s.