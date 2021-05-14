J. Cole’s “The Off-Season” Soars To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Nicki Minaj’s “Beam Me Up Scotty” #2

J. Cole’s “The Off-Season” launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, and it proved immediately (and unsurprisingly) resonant on iTunes.

The new album quickly reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart. It remains atop the listing as of press time at 1:20AM ET Friday morning.

Nicki Minaj’s 2009 mixtape “Beam Me Up Scotty,” which finally made its digital streaming platform debut (with new tracks included), follows at #2 on the iTunes listing. Alan Jackson’s new “Where Have You Gone” (#3), The Black Keys’ new “Delta Kream” (#4), and St. Vincent’s new “Daddy’s Home” complete a Top 5 that consists entirely of newcomers.

— The clean version of “The Off-Season” is currently #9 on iTunes.