Dixie D’Amelio’s New Single “F***BOY” Lands Big Spotify Playlist Look, Music Video Arrives On YouTube (Watch Now)

Dixie’s long-awaited “FUCKBOY” finally arrives on digital platforms.

Dixie - Fuckboy video screen | HITCO

After a lengthy tease campaign on TikTok, Dixie D’Amelio (now solely branded as Dixie) finally released her new single “FUCKBOY” at midnight late Thursday/early Friday.

The new single received immediate love on Spotify, earning #7 on the platform’s popular Pop Rising playlist. It also appears inside the Top 20 on the platform’s New Music Friday listing.

In addition to releasing the audio, D’Amelio shared the official music video. The music video also found an immediate audience, amassing about 250,000 views in its first twenty minutes.

Co-written by Olivia O’Brien, Delacey, M-Phazes, and MAG, “F***BOY” follows “Be Happy,” “Naughty List (with Liam Payne),” “One Whole Day (featuring Wiz Khalifa),” and “Roommates” as Dixie’s fifth official song release.

Watch the music video below:

