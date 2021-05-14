in Music News, New Music

Nicki Minaj’s “Seeing Green” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, “Fractions” #2, “Itty Biggy Piggy” Top 10

Nicki Minaj’s “Beam Me Up Scotty” tracks are selling well on iTunes.

Nicki Minaj - Beam Me Up Scotty | Republic Records

At midnight late Thursday/early Friday, Nicki Minaj launched her beloved 2009 mixtape “Beam Me Up Scotty” on digital streaming platforms while adding new tracks to the offering. The repackaged release caught early fire from a sales standpoint, reaching #2 on the US iTunes album chart.

The individual tracks are also performing well.

“Seeing Green (featuring Drake & Lil Wayne)” reached #1 Friday morning and remains atop the chart as of 11AM ET. “Fractions” follows at #2 on the listing.

“Itty Biggy Piggy” also holds a Top 10 position, currently sitting at #9 on the listing.

The mixtape has a fourth representative in the Top 20, with “Crocodile Teeth (Remix) (with Skillibeng)” at #16.

