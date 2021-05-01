in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

DJ Khaled’s “Khaled Khaled” Projected For 5-7K US Sales, 80-100K Total US Units

Early projections have arrived for DJ Khaled’s new album.

DJ Khaled - Sorry Not Sorry video screen | We The Best Music/Epic Records

DJ Khaled’s new album “Khaled Khaled” officially arrived Friday, and opening week sales and consumption projections are now available.

According to Hits Daily Double, the star-studded album is on track to sell 5-7K US copies during the April 30-May 6 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album should meanwhile launch with 80-100K in total first-week US consumption units.

As things currently stand, the consumption figure would likely be enough for #1 on the overall US album chart.

Should “Khaled Khaled” indeed top this week’s chart, it would follow “Major Key” and “Grateful” as his third career #1 album in the US.

dj khaledkhaled khaled

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

DJ Khaled, Nas, Jay-Z, James Fauntleroy & The Hive’s “SORRY NOT SORRY” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart