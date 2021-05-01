DJ Khaled’s “Khaled Khaled” Projected For 5-7K US Sales, 80-100K Total US Units

DJ Khaled’s new album “Khaled Khaled” officially arrived Friday, and opening week sales and consumption projections are now available.

According to Hits Daily Double, the star-studded album is on track to sell 5-7K US copies during the April 30-May 6 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album should meanwhile launch with 80-100K in total first-week US consumption units.

As things currently stand, the consumption figure would likely be enough for #1 on the overall US album chart.

Should “Khaled Khaled” indeed top this week’s chart, it would follow “Major Key” and “Grateful” as his third career #1 album in the US.