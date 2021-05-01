in Music News

DJ Khaled, Nas, Jay-Z, James Fauntleroy & The Hive’s “SORRY NOT SORRY” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“SORRY NOT SORRY” presently holds the top spot on iTunes.

Sorry Not Sorry video screen | We The Best Music/Epic Records

DJ Khaled’s new album “Khaled Khaled” is filled with high-profile collaborations. One such collaboration presently leads the way on the US iTunes song sales chart.

Indeed, DJ Khaled’s “SORRY NOT SORRY (featuring Nas, Jay-Z & James Fauntleroy, with harmonies by The Hive**),” holds #1 on the all-genre listing as of press time at 11:30AM ET.

Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” presently occupies #2 on the US iTunes chart. eAeon’s “Don’t (featuring BTS member RM),” which spent much of Friday at #1, is now #3.

Two additional tracks from “Khaled Khaled” also appear inside the current Top 20. “LET IT GO (featuring Justin Bieber & 21 Savage)” sits in the #14 position, while “BIG PAPER (featuring Cardi B)” occupies #16.

**The Hive, typically shorthand for Beyonce’s “Beyhive” fanbase, seemingly refers to the iconic artist herself in this case.

dj khaledjames fauntleroyJay-Znas

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Billie Eilish’s “Your Power” Jumps To #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Improves To #3 Globally