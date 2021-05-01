in Music News

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande’s “Save Your Tears” Debuts At #2 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart, #5 On Global Listing

“Save Your Tears” makes a big splash on YouTube.

Ariana Grande & The Weeknd - Save Your Tears video screen | Republic

The video for The Weeknd & Ariana Grande’s “Save Your Tears” remix attracted an unsurprisingly significant amount of attention on YouTube this past week.

Credited with 5.29 million American views during the April 23-29 tracking period, “Save Your Tear” starts at #2 on this week’s US YouTube Music Videos Chart. The video concurrently arrives at #5 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, courtesy of its 30.9 million worldwide views.

With views from all official uploads (including those of the original) included, “Save Your Tears” generated 9.1 million total American views and 52.3 million total global views during the tracking period. The counts thrust “Save Your Tears” twenty-four places to #3 on the US YouTube Songs Chart and twenty spots to #3 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

