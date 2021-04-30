Thomas Rhett’s “Country Again (Side A)” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

In the early morning hours Friday, Thomas Rhett’s new “Country Again (Side A)” ascended to #2 on the US iTunes album sales chart.

As the day progressed, the album moved into the #1 position.

“Country Again (Side A)” remains atop the all-genre chart as of press time at 9:30PM ET Friday night. Its closest competition comes from DJ Khaled’s new “Khaled Khaled.”

GOJIRA’s new “Fortitude,” which held the top spot prior to the Thomas Rhett album, now occupies the #3 position. Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music’s new “Old Church Basement” (#4) and Adam Calhoun & Struggle Jennings’ “Outlaw Shxt” (#5), both new releases, complete the current Top 5.