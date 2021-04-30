in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Thomas Rhett’s “Country Again (Side A)” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

The new Thomas Rhett album now leads the way on iTunes.

Thomas Rhett - Country Again (Side A) Cover | Big Machine Label Group | Courtesy of The Green Room PR

In the early morning hours Friday, Thomas Rhett’s new “Country Again (Side A)” ascended to #2 on the US iTunes album sales chart.

As the day progressed, the album moved into the #1 position.

“Country Again (Side A)” remains atop the all-genre chart as of press time at 9:30PM ET Friday night. Its closest competition comes from DJ Khaled’s new “Khaled Khaled.”

GOJIRA’s new “Fortitude,” which held the top spot prior to the Thomas Rhett album, now occupies the #3 position. Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music’s new “Old Church Basement” (#4) and Adam Calhoun & Struggle Jennings’ “Outlaw Shxt” (#5), both new releases, complete the current Top 5.

adam calhouncountry again (side a)dj khaledelevation worshipgojiramaverick city musicstruggle jenningsthomas rhett

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ratings: “Cruel Summer” Premiere Breaks Record With Biggest Overall Audience For A Freeform Series Debut