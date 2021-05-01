Baby Keem & Travis Scott’s “Durag Activity” Ranks As Top Debut On US Spotify Streaming Chart, The Kid LAROI & Miley Cyrus’ “WITHOUT YOU” Earns Mark Globally

Baby Keem & Travi$ Scott’s “durag activity” and The Kid LAROI & Miley Cyrus’ “WITHOUT YOU” remix enjoyed solid opening days on the Spotify streaming platform.

The former, in fact, ranks as the top new entry on the US Spotify Chart for Friday, April 30. The new “WITHOUT YOU” remix registers as the top new entry on the global breakdown.

According to the Spotify Charts service, “durag activity” received 803,534 US streams on Friday. The count slots the collaboration at #12 on the US Spotify chart, which is the best position for a brand new entry (Billie Eilish’s new “Your Power,” which is now #1 on US Spotify, first appeared on the chart Thursday).

The “WITHOUT YOU” remix closely follows “durag activity” on the US chart, earning #13 with 800,939 US streams.

Globally, the song earns #26 thanks to its 2,151,112 worldwide Friday streams. No brand new entry ranks higher (“Your Power,” the #3 song on Friday’s global chart, had already appeared Thursday following its abbreviated first day).