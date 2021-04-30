Eric Church’s “Soul” Wins US Sales Race, Moneybagg Yo’s “A Gangsta’s Pain” Takes #1 On Overall Chart

As was the case last week, Eric Church claims first place in the US album sales race. As was the case last week, a different album claims #1 on the overall chart.

After leading last week’s sales race with “Heart,” Church tops this week’s sales listing with “Soul.” According to Hits Daily Double, the new album sold 41.9K copies during the April 23-29 tracking period.

With units from track sales and streams included, “Soul” generated 53.7K in total first-week consumption. The figure places the Eric Church album at #4 on the Hits Top 50 chart — and its mark should be similar on the forthcoming Billboard 200.

Moneybagg Yo’s “A Gangsta’s Pain” leads the overall chart, courtesy of its 111.5K tracking period units. The unit total includes 3.7K album sales, 0.7K units from track sales, and 107.0K units from track streams. “A Gangsta’s Pain” marks Moneybagg Yo’s first career #1 in the US.

Hits also has Young Stoner Life’s “Slime Language 2” (63.7K) and Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” (55.2K) landing higher than “Soul” on the overall chart. Justin Bieber’s “Justice” (50.0K is just below).

Due Sunday, Billboard’s specific data and chart orders may differ slightly from those reported by Hits. The #1 situation will, however, be the same. “Soul” will be the leader for sales, and “A Gangsta’s Pain” will sit atop the overall consumption chart.