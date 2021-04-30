in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “Your Power” Scored Over 600 Pop Radio Plays, Over 200 Alternative Radio Plays On Abbreviated Opening Day

The new single also made the Top 10 on US iTunes and Spotify.

Billie Eilish - Your Power video screen | Darkroom/Interscope

Billie Eilish’s “Your Power” received an unsurprisingly warm welcome at the pop and alternative radio formats.

According to Mediabase, “Your Power” had amassed 613 pop radio plays by the end of its abbreviated first day of April 29, 2021. The count slots “Your Power” at #42 on Mediabase’s building chart, which accounts for the first five days of the April 25-May 1 tracking period.

“Your Power” meanwhile received 239 alternative plays on April 29, yielding a #36 spot on the building alternative chart.

“Your Power,” notably, did not arrive until mid-day.

It is difficult to make specific airplay projections for Friday and Saturday, but “Your Power” should ultimately have no trouble securing a Top 40 placement at both formats as this week’s charts go final.

— “Your Power” is also charting prominently on digital platforms. The song is presently #6 on the US iTunes sales chart; it meanwhile earned #9 on the US Spotify chart for Thursday.

