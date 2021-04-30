in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

GOJIRA’s “Fortitude” Claims #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music’s “Old Church Basement” Has Also Topped Chart (Update)

Other new releases are also doing well as Friday gets underway.

Gojira - Fortitude cover | Art by Joe Duplantier | Roadrunner Records | Via @gojiraofficial

Update: Since the start of “New Music Friday” at midnight ET, GOJIRA’s “Fortitude” and Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music’s “Old Church Basement” have each spent time at #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

“Fortitude” leads the way as of press time at 1:20AM ET, with “Old Church Basement” now at #2.

Thomas Rhett’s new “Country Again (Side A)” (#3), Adam Calhoun & Struggle Jennings’ new “Outlaw Shxt” (#4), and MercyMe’s “inhale (exhale)” (#5) are also charting prominently.

The iTunes chart tends to be very volatile on “New Music Friday,” so any of the aforementioned positions could change in the coming minutes and hours.
===

Shortly after the midnight start of the April 30-May 6 music sales tracking period, GOJIRA’s new “Fortitude” reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

As of 1:10AM ET, another album rules the listing.

The chart’s #1 position now belongs to Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music’s “Old Church Basement.” The GOJIRA album is still impressively positioned at #2.

Eric Church’s holdover hit “Soul” follows at #3, while Adam Calhoun & Struggle Jennings’ new “Outlaw Shxt” occupies the #4 position. MercyMe’s new “inhale (exhale)” sits at #5 on the listing.

New releases just below the Top 5 include Royal Blood’s “Typhoons” (#6), Dropkick Murphys’ “Turn Up That Dial” (#7), DJ Khaled’s “Khaled Khaled” (#9), and Manchester Orchestra’s “The Million Masks Of God” (#10).

adam calhoundj khaleddropkick murphyselevation worshiperic churchgojiramanchester orchestramaverick city musicmercymeold church basementroyal bloodstruggle jennings

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Early Look: Ashnikko & Princess Nokia Perform On Thursday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Topher Grace, Caleb McLaughlin Join Guest Host Anthony Anderson On Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)