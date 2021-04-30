GOJIRA’s “Fortitude” Claims #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music’s “Old Church Basement” Has Also Topped Chart (Update)

Update: Since the start of “New Music Friday” at midnight ET, GOJIRA’s “Fortitude” and Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music’s “Old Church Basement” have each spent time at #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

“Fortitude” leads the way as of press time at 1:20AM ET, with “Old Church Basement” now at #2.

Thomas Rhett’s new “Country Again (Side A)” (#3), Adam Calhoun & Struggle Jennings’ new “Outlaw Shxt” (#4), and MercyMe’s “inhale (exhale)” (#5) are also charting prominently.

The iTunes chart tends to be very volatile on “New Music Friday,” so any of the aforementioned positions could change in the coming minutes and hours.

===

New releases just below the Top 5 include Royal Blood’s “Typhoons” (#6), Dropkick Murphys’ “Turn Up That Dial” (#7), DJ Khaled’s “Khaled Khaled” (#9), and Manchester Orchestra’s “The Million Masks Of God” (#10).