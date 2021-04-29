Early Look: Ashnikko & Princess Nokia Perform On Thursday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1138A -- Pictured in this screen grab: Musical guest Ashnikko (right) ft. Princess Nokia (left) perform on April 29, 2021 -- (Photo by: NBC)
This week’s final original “Late Night With Seth Meyers” episode features a pair of noteworthy musical guests.
Ashnikko and Princess Nokia, those guests, close Thursday’s episode with a musical performance. The performance comes on the eve of the former’s “DEMIDEVIL” Livestream show.
Prior to the musical performance, host Seth Meyers welcomes Justin Theroux and Leslie Jordan for interviews. He also looks at the Rudy Giuliani news in the latest edition of “A Closer Look.”
Filmed in advance, the episode will air Thursday at 12:35AM ET/PT. Video highlights will be posted upon availability.
For now, enjoy early-look screenshots from the episode:
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1138A — Pictured in this screen grab: Ashnikko performs on April 29, 2021 — (Photo by: NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1138A — Pictured in this screen grab: Princess Nokia performs on April 29, 2021 — (Photo by: NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1138A — Pictured in this screen grab: Musical guest Ashnikko (right) ft. Princess Nokia (left) perform on April 29, 2021 — (Photo by: NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1138A — Pictured in this screen grab: Host Seth Meyers during “A Closer Look” on April 29, 2021 — (Photo by: NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1138A — Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Host Seth Meyers talks with actor Justin Theroux on April 29, 2021 — (Photo by: NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1138A — Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Host Seth Meyers talks with actor Leslie Jordan on April 29, 2021 — (Photo by: NBC)
