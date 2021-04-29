Early Look: Ashnikko & Princess Nokia Perform On Thursday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

This week’s final original “Late Night With Seth Meyers” episode features a pair of noteworthy musical guests.

Ashnikko and Princess Nokia, those guests, close Thursday’s episode with a musical performance. The performance comes on the eve of the former’s “DEMIDEVIL” Livestream show.

Prior to the musical performance, host Seth Meyers welcomes Justin Theroux and Leslie Jordan for interviews. He also looks at the Rudy Giuliani news in the latest edition of “A Closer Look.”

Filmed in advance, the episode will air Thursday at 12:35AM ET/PT. Video highlights will be posted upon availability.

For now, enjoy early-look screenshots from the episode: