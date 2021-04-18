in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” Moves Over 1 Million Worldwide Units

The new version of the “Fearless” album made a big opening week impact.

Taylor Swift - Fearless (Taylor's Version) Cover, shot by Beth Garrabrant

Signposted by its strong chart debuts in numerous international markets, Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” posted a big opening week consumption number.

According to Republic, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” moved “over 1 million units worldwide.”

The album, which hit #1 in markets like the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, is an updated take on Swift’s chart-topping 2008 album “Fearless.”

“Taylor’s Version” includes re-recordings of the original 19 deluxe tracks, a re-recording of “Valentine’s Day” soundtrack single “Today Was A Fairytale,” and contemporary recordings of six previously unreleased songs from her songwriting vault. The physical edition also includes the Elvira remix of “Love Story.”

En route to its strong opening week performance, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” set streaming records for a female country album.

fearless (taylor's version)Taylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Girl In Red’s “Serotonin,” All Time Low’s “Once In A Lifetime” Reach Top 15 At Alternative Radio; Nessa Barrett & JXDN’s “La Di Die” Makes Top 20

Tenille Arts Looks Stunning On ACM Awards Red Carpet As “Somebody Like That” Continues Rising At Country Radio