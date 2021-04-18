Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” Moves Over 1 Million Worldwide Units

Signposted by its strong chart debuts in numerous international markets, Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” posted a big opening week consumption number.
According to Republic, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” moved “over 1 million units worldwide.”
The album, which hit #1 in markets like the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, is an updated take on Swift’s chart-topping 2008 album “Fearless.”
“Taylor’s Version” includes re-recordings of the original 19 deluxe tracks, a re-recording of “Valentine’s Day” soundtrack single “Today Was A Fairytale,” and contemporary recordings of six previously unreleased songs from her songwriting vault. The physical edition also includes the Elvira remix of “Love Story.”
En route to its strong opening week performance, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” set streaming records for a female country album.
