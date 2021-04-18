Girl In Red’s “Serotonin,” All Time Low’s “Once In A Lifetime” Reach Top 15 At Alternative Radio; Nessa Barrett & JXDN’s “La Di Die” Makes Top 20

girl in red’s radio breakthrough “Serotonin” and All Time Low’s “Monsters” follow-up “Once In A Lifetime” continue their climbs on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played 1,283 times during the April 11-17 tracking period, “Serotonin” rises four places to #14. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 91.

Up six places, “Once In A Lifetime” earns #15 on this week’s chart. The rising All Time Low hit posted a tracking period play count of 1,261 (+230).

— Nessa Barrett’s “la di die (featuring jxdn),” also makes a move this week, officially securing a Top 20 position. The collaboration, which received 848 spins during the tracking period (+3), rises three places to #20.

Mod Sun’s “Flames (featuring Avril Lavigne)” concurrently re-enters the Top 20, rising three spots to #19.