Tenille Arts Looks Stunning On ACM Awards Red Carpet As “Somebody Like That” Continues Rising At Country Radio

Tenille Arts arrives at the 56TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™. Hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, the 56TH ACM AWARDS™ will be broadcast Sunday, April 18 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +. Photo: Brent Harrington/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
As her breakthrough single “Somebody Like That” officially entered the Top 3 on the Mediabase country radio single chart, Tenille Arts made waves on the Academy Of Country Music Awards red carpet.
Arts, who was walking the show’s red carpet for the first time, looked stunning in a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown.
Arts was a nominee for New Female Artist of the Year at Sunday’s show; Gabby Barrett was announced as the category’s winner.
CBS and Paramount+ are handling broadcasting duties for this year’s show, which will air at 8PM ET/PT. The Tenille Arts red carpet photo follows:
