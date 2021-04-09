in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” Quickly Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

“Taylor’s Version” of the Grammy-winning “Fearless” soars to #1.

Taylor Swift - Fearless (Taylor's Version) Cover, shot by Beth Garrabrant

In 2019, Taylor Swift delighted fans — and many of her music industry peers — with news that she would be re-recording her first six studio albums.

At 12AM ET on April 9, 2021, she finally released the first of those re-recorded albums.

“Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” Swift’s new take on the Grammy-winning smash, officially launched on digital platforms at 12AM ET. It, predictably, made an immediate impact on iTunes.

Prior to press time at 12:10AM ET Friday, it had already reached #1 on the US store’s all-genre album sales chart.

“Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” consists of 27 tracks — re-recordings of the original 19 songs from the deluxe album, a re-recording of “Today Was A Fairytale” from the “Valentine’s Day” soundtrack, an Elvira remix of “Love Story,” and six previously unreleased tracks from Swift’s songwriting vault.

“Mr. Perfectly Fine,” one of the vault tracks, soared to #1 on the US iTunes song sales chart following its early release on Wednesday. It remains in the pinnacle position at press time.

fearless (taylor's version)Taylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Scheduled For Appearance On April 13 “A Little Late With Lilly Singh”

Olivia O’Brien Releases Horror Music Video For New Single “Sociopath,” Featuring Kelsey Calemine, Stassie Karanikolaou, Claudia Sulewski, More