Olivia O’Brien Releases Horror Music Video For New Single “Sociopath,” Featuring Kelsey Calemine, Stassie Karanikolaou, Claudia Sulewski, More

Olivia O’Brien’s new music video is an influencer-studded horror film.

As a new Olivia O’Brien song release with an accompanying music video, two things were already a given about “Sociopath”:

1) It was going to be a fantastic pop song
2) It was going to feature striking visuals

With this particular release, however, the pop artist manages to exceed her already lofty standard. Musically, it features O’Brien’s vocal delivery at its most assured — and her flair for melody at its most infectious.

The visual, moreover, is sure to generate ample buzz in its own right. Effectively a 5:30 horror film, the video stars O’Brien and friends/fellow influencers Brooke Held, Kelsey “Fatherkels” Calemine, Anastasia “Stassiebaby” Karanikolaou, Drew “drumaq” Macdonald, Sydney Carlson, Quenlin Blackwell, Lexie Lombard, and Claudia Sulewski as versions of themselves. Zak Steiner plays the villain.

O’Brien shares co-writing credits on “Sociopath” with Carly Paige, “Downtown” Trevor Brown, and Zaire Koalo. Brown and Koalo share production credits.

