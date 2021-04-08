Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Scheduled For Appearance On April 13 “A Little Late With Lilly Singh”

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who rose to stardom as the lead on Netflix’s hit comedy series “Never Have I Ever,” will soon appear on a broadcast television program.

According to NBC, the actress will appear on the April 13 edition of “A Little Late With Lilly Singh.”

“Lilly” will be airing four new originals this coming week, including episodes with RZA and Caleb McLaughlin. Complete listings follow:

Monday, April 12: RZA plus sketches, signature segments and behind the scenes moments.

Tuesday, April 13: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan plus sketches, signature segments and behind the scenes moments.

Wednesday, April 14: Margaret Cho plus sketches, signature segments and behind the scenes moments.

Thursday, April 15: Caleb McLaughlin plus sketches, signature segments and behind the scenes moments.

Friday, April 16: Padma Lakshmi plus sketches, signature segments and behind the scenes moments. OAD 4/8/21