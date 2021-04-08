in TV News

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Scheduled For Appearance On April 13 “A Little Late With Lilly Singh”

The “Never Have I Ever” star will appear on Tuesday night’s “Lilly.”

A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH - Episode -- Pictured: Lilly Singh -- (Photo by: Matthew Misisco/NBC)

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who rose to stardom as the lead on Netflix’s hit comedy series “Never Have I Ever,” will soon appear on a broadcast television program.

According to NBC, the actress will appear on the April 13 edition of “A Little Late With Lilly Singh.”

“Lilly” will be airing four new originals this coming week, including episodes with RZA and Caleb McLaughlin. Complete listings follow:

Monday, April 12: RZA plus sketches, signature segments and behind the scenes moments.

Tuesday, April 13: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan plus sketches, signature segments and behind the scenes moments.

Wednesday, April 14: Margaret Cho plus sketches, signature segments and behind the scenes moments.

Thursday, April 15: Caleb McLaughlin plus sketches, signature segments and behind the scenes moments.

Friday, April 16: Padma Lakshmi plus sketches, signature segments and behind the scenes moments. OAD 4/8/21

a little late with lilly singhMaitreyi Ramakrishnannbc

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift, Daniel Kaluuya Appearing, Lucy Dacus Performing On April 13 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” Quickly Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart