Noga Erez, Easy Life, Greta Van Fleet, Zoe Wees Scheduled For Performances On “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Four musical acts will take the stage on “Kimmel” this week.

Jimmy Kimmel - October 27 episode | Press Photo by Randy Holmes/ABC

Each of this week’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will feature an exciting musical guest.

Noga Erez will play the Monday, April 12 edition of the ABC talk show. The broadcast will also include interviews with Andy Garcia and Clayton Kershaw.

The following night’s episode will feature a performance by Easy Life. John Stamos and Kathryn Winnick will appear as interview guests during the April 13 “Kimmel.”

Greta Van Fleet will play the April 14 “Kimmel,” closing a broadcast that features chats with Terry Crews and Corinne Foxx.

Zoe Wees, the new Apple Up Next Artist, will perform on the Thursday, April 15 broadcast. Emily Van Camp will appear for an interview that night.

