in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Demi Lovato’s “Dancing With The Devil” May Win US Album Sales Race, But Justin Bieber’s “Justice” Should Return To #1 On Overall Chart

“Justice” should get a second week at #1.

Demi Lovato - Dancing With the Devil Album Cover | Island / via @ddlovato

As we move toward the end of the April 2-8 tracking period, it looks like the US album race will again end in a split-chart scenario.

Based on currently projections, Demi Lovato’s “Dancing With The Devil…The Art Of Starting Over” is pacing to take first place for US album sales. Justin Bieber’s “Justice,” however, should return to #1 on the overall consumption chart.

Hits Daily Double expects the Demi Lovato album to sell 32K copies during the tracking period. That figure will likely rank as the week’s best; Carrie Underwood’s “My Savior,” likely to be the closest competitor, is currently trending toward 26K in tracking week sales.

With units from track sales and streams included, Lovato’s album may generate 61K in total first-week consumption. That should lock “Dancing With The Devil” into a Top 5 position, but it will probably not be enough for #1.

“Justice” is currently expected to return to #1 on the overall chart with about 73K in third-week units (with about 6K from album sales). The album slipped to #2 this past week after debuting at #1 in March.

Rod Wave’s “SoulFly” (projected for 64K total units, <1K from sales), Lil Tjay’s “Destined 2 Win” (61.5K total units, 1K from sales), and Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” (61K total units, 3K from sales), are also expected to land near the top of the chart.

dancing with the devil...the art of starting overdemi lovatojusticeJustin Bieberlil tjaymorgan wallenrod wave

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

All Time Low’s “Once In A Lifetime,” Smashing Pumpkins’ “Ramona” Tie For Most Added At Alternative Radio

Dixie D’Amelio, jxdn, LILHUDDY, Nessa Barrett, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae Nominated For Social Star At iHeartRadio Music Awards