All Time Low’s “Once In A Lifetime,” Smashing Pumpkins’ “Ramona” Tie For Most Added At Alternative Radio

Like it did last week, All Time Low’s “Once In A Lifetime” earns first place on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio add board.

Unlike last week, it shares the most added honor with another song.

Each picked up by 8 Mediabase-monitored alternative stations, “Once In A Lifetime” and Smashing Pumpkins’ “Ramona” tie for most added this week.

Rise Against’s “Nowhere Generation,” which landed at another 6 stations, takes third place this week. The Band Camino’s “1 Last Cigarette,” Royal Blood’s “Typhoons,” and Beach Bunny’s “Cloud 9” follow in a tie for fourth; each won support from 5 new stations.

With 4 adds each, Almost Monday’s “Live Forever,” girl in red’s “Serotonin,” Grouplove’s “Deadline,” and Manchester Orchestra’s “Bed Head” tie for seventh place.