Dixie D’Amelio, jxdn, LILHUDDY, Nessa Barrett, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae Nominated For Social Star At iHeartRadio Music Awards

The ceremony will take place on May 27.

Dixie D'Amelio - Be Happy | Video Screen / DAM FAM Recordings

In addition to an array of professionally selected awards, the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony features numerous socially voted categories. One such social category centers on social media.

The “Social Star Award” will honor one musician who has made a particularly noteworthy impact in the social media world. This year’s nominees include Dixie D’Amelio, jxdn, LILHUDDY, Nessa Barrett, Olivia Rodrigo, and Tate McRae.

Rodrigo and McRae have enjoyed massive pop success with the former’s “drivers license” and the latter’s “you broke me first” enjoying impressive chart runs. D’Amelio’s “Be Happy” made the pop radio chart, while Barrett, jxdn, and LILHUDDY have found success at the alternative format.

Set to air on FOX, the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony will take place at 8PM ET/PT on May 27.

