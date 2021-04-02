in Album Sales, Music News

Carrie Underwood’s “My Savior” Wins US Album Sales Race; Rod Wave’s “SoulFly” Grabs #1 On Overall Chart

“My Savior” led for sales, while “SoulFly” posted the biggest consumption figure.

Carrie Underwood - My Savior cover | Shot by Joseph Llanes, courtesy of Capitol Nashville

Making good on the mid-week projections, Carrie Underwood’s “My Savior” claims first place in this week’S US sales race. Rod Wave’s “SoulFly” meanwhile earns #1 for overall US units.

According to Hits Daily Double, the Underwood album sold 74.5K US copies during the March 26-April 1 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 79.3K in total first-week consumption.

The album sales figure ranks as the week’s best, and the consumption figure yields a #4 debut on the overall Hits Top 50 (and will likely mean the same on this week’s Billboard 200, due Sunday).

Credited with 139.0K units, “SoulFly” easily ranks as the week’s top overall performer on the Hits Top 50. The Billboard 200 will surely feature the same outcome.

Justin Bieber’s “Justice” slides to #2 this week with 102.6K units, and NF’s “CLOUDS (The Mixtape)” takes #3 with 89.8K.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

