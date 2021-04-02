All Time Low, Nessa Barrett, JXDN & Travis Barker, Luke Bryan, The Wallflowers Performing On “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Episodes

ABC just announced four new “Jimmy Kimmel Live” lineups, each of which features a musical performance.

All Time Low will play the April 5 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature chats with David Alan Grier and Topher Grace.

Nessa Barrett, jxdn, and Travis Barker will join forces for a performance on April 6, closing an episode that will also welcome Ray Romano and Romany Malco.

In addition to appearing for an interview, “American Idol” judge and country star Luke Bryan will perform on April 7. Katey Sagal will also be an interview guest that night.

The April 8 episode — the week’s last original — will feature a performance by The Wallflowers in addition to discussions with Mark Wahlberg and Hunter Biden.