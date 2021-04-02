Demi Lovato Scheduled For Interview, Performance On April 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Demi Lovato will be the marquee guest on the April 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
According to NBC, the music superstar will appear for both an interview and performance. The “Tonight Show” appearance will come in support of Lovato’s album “Dancing With The Devil…The Art of Starting Over,” which launched today.
The episode will also feature a chat with Alan Kim; complete listings follow:
Monday, April 5: Guests include Milo Ventimiglia, The Lucas Brothers and musical guest Kali Uchis. Show #1434A
Tuesday, April 6: Guests include Pete Davidson, Gaten Matarazzo and musical guest Glass Animals. Show #1435
Wednesday, April 7: Guests include Denis Leary, Cristin Milioti and musical guest Rod Wave. Show #1436
Thursday, April 8: Guests include Carey Mulligan, Caleb McLaughlin and musical guest Lil Tjay ft. 6lack. Show #1437
**Friday, April 9: Guests include Demi Lovato, Alan Kim and musical guest Demi Lovato. Show #1438
