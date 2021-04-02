in TV News

Demi Lovato Scheduled For Interview, Performance On April 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Demi Lovato will appear on Friday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0739 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Demi Lovato during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on September 18, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Demi Lovato will be the marquee guest on the April 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the music superstar will appear for both an interview and performance. The “Tonight Show” appearance will come in support of Lovato’s album “Dancing With The Devil…The Art of Starting Over,” which launched today.

The episode will also feature a chat with Alan Kim; complete listings follow:

Monday, April 5: Guests include Milo Ventimiglia, The Lucas Brothers and musical guest Kali Uchis. Show #1434A

Tuesday, April 6: Guests include Pete Davidson, Gaten Matarazzo and musical guest Glass Animals. Show #1435

Wednesday, April 7: Guests include Denis Leary, Cristin Milioti and musical guest Rod Wave. Show #1436

Thursday, April 8: Guests include Carey Mulligan, Caleb McLaughlin and musical guest Lil Tjay ft. 6lack. Show #1437

**Friday, April 9: Guests include Demi Lovato, Alan Kim and musical guest Demi Lovato. Show #1438

