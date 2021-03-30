Carrie Underwood’s “My Savior” Projected To Win US Sales Race, Rod Wave’s “SoulFly” Headed For #1 Overall

The US album race is headed for another split-chart scenario, as Carrie Underwood’s “My Savior” will likely win for sales as Rod Wave’s “SoulFly” claims #1 for total activity.

According to Hits Daily Double, the Underwood album should sell about 80K US copies this week. The figure will easily rank as the week’s best sales total.

Projected for a modest 4K in units from track sales and track streams, the album will meanwhile look for a Top 4 debut for overall consumption. “SoulFly” should lead the way with 137K in units (4K from album sales), while Justin Bieber’s “Justice” (90K units, 10K from sales) and NF’s “Clouds” (86K units, 61K from sales) may also finish higher on the overall chart.