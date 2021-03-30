Pete Davidson, Gaten Matarazzo, Glass Animals Scheduled For April 6 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davison will appear as lead guest on an upcoming “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
NBC lists the actor/comedian for the April 6 edition of its leading late-night talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Gaten Matarazzo; Glass Animals will subsequently close the show with a musical performance.
Currently on a one-week hiatus, “Fallon” will return to original production beginning April 5. Listings for the upcoming re-runs and new installments follow:
Tuesday, March 30: Guests include Leslie Jones, Elizabeth Olsen and musical guests Nicky Jam & Romeo Santos. (OAD 3/3/21)
Wednesday, March 31: Guests include Jerry Seinfeld, Taylor Kinney and musical guest Camilo. (OAD 3/17/21)
Thursday, April 1: Guests include Michelle Obama, Guy Raz and musical guests Edie Brickell & New Bohemians. (OAD 3/18/21)
Friday, April 2: Guests include Matthew McConaughey, Megan Rapinoe and musical guest Morris Day ft. Trinidad Jame$. (OAD 3/19/21)
Monday, April 5: Guests include Milo Ventimiglia, The Lucas Brothers and musical guest Kali Uchis. Show #1434A
Tuesday, April 6: Guests include Pete Davidson, Gaten Matarazzo and musical guest Glass Animals. Show #1435
Loading…