in Music News

Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & GIVEON’s “Peaches” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Peaches” earns the top spot on this week’s pop radio add board.

Peaches Video screen | Def Jam

The hottest overall song on the planet is quickly making its presence felt at pop radio.

Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” scored a considerable amount of new support at pop radio this week. Picked up by an impressive 70 Mediabase-monitored stations, the “Justice” single ranks as the format’s most added song.

Demi Lovato’s “Dancing With The Devil,” which won support from 44 stations, takes second place on this week’s Mediabase add board.

“Hold On,” another Bieber single, lands in third place with 28 adds. Ariana Grande’s “pov” follows in fourth with 22 pickups.

Credited with 21 impact week adds, Addison Rae’s “Obsessed” earns fifth place on the add board.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Sofia Carson’s “Fool’s Gold” (6th-most, tie), Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (6th-most, tie), GIVEON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” (6th-most, tie), Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” (9th-most), and Cardi B’s “Up” (10th-most).

addison raeariana grandecardi bdaniel caesardemi lovatogiveonJustin Bieberlil nas xmasked wolfsofia carson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

All Time Low’s “Once In A Lifetime” Ranks As Alternative Radio’s Most Added Song

Carrie Underwood’s “My Savior” Projected To Win US Sales Race, Rod Wave’s “SoulFly” Headed For #1 Overall