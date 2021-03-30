Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & GIVEON’s “Peaches” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The hottest overall song on the planet is quickly making its presence felt at pop radio.

Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” scored a considerable amount of new support at pop radio this week. Picked up by an impressive 70 Mediabase-monitored stations, the “Justice” single ranks as the format’s most added song.

Demi Lovato’s “Dancing With The Devil,” which won support from 44 stations, takes second place on this week’s Mediabase add board.

“Hold On,” another Bieber single, lands in third place with 28 adds. Ariana Grande’s “pov” follows in fourth with 22 pickups.

Credited with 21 impact week adds, Addison Rae’s “Obsessed” earns fifth place on the add board.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Sofia Carson’s “Fool’s Gold” (6th-most, tie), Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (6th-most, tie), GIVEON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” (6th-most, tie), Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” (9th-most), and Cardi B’s “Up” (10th-most).