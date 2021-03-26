NF’s “CLOUDS” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart; New Evanescence, Carrie Underwood, AJR Albums Top 5

This week’s new albums are making a quick impact on the US iTunes sales chart. As of press time at 12:50AM ET Friday — less than an hour into the new release week — four newcomers hold Top 5 positions.

NF’s new “CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE)” leads the way at #1, with Evanescence’s new “The Bitter Truth” up to #2. Carrie Underwood’s just-released “My Savior” follows at #3, and AJR’s newcomer “OK ORCHESTRA” holds the #5 position.

Justin Bieber’s “Justice,” one of last week’s top performers, is the only holdover currently in the Top 5. It currently occupies the #4 position.

iTunes chart positions tend to be very volatile in the first few hours of Friday morning, so it possible some or all of the aforementioned chart positions could change in the immediate future.