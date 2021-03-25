BLACKPINK Member Rosé Scheduled To Appear On March 29 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Last week, BLACKPINK member Rosé performed her debut solo single “On The Ground” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Next week, she will make another US television appearance. According to new listings, Rosé will appear on the March 29 “Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Rosé is presently listed as an interview guest for the broadcast, which will also feature a performance by Breland and additional appearances by Camilla Luddington, Andy Cohen, and Melissa King. Kelly and her band will also play “Diggin’ On You.”

Other upcoming “Kelly” guests include Chrissy Teigen (March 26), Eiza Gonzalez (March 26), Pentatonix (March 26), Rebel Wilson (March 30), Adam Brody (March 30), Rachel Hollis (March 30), Sharon Stone (March 31), Ian Somerhalder (March 31), Jake Hoot (March 31), MILCK (March 31), Kyle MacLachlan (April 1), Dominique Fishback (April 1), and John Fogerty (April 1).

All listings are subject to change.